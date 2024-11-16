NPFL: Remo Stars set to Compound Finidi’s Woes

Share

Nigeria Premier Football League leader, Remo Stars, is set to compound the woes of former Super Eagles’ coach, Finidi George, as he leads his Rivers United side to Ikenne in one of the MatchDay 12 games on Saturday.

After starting the season with nine games unbeaten, the Pride of Rivers already lost two games without scoring a goal.

Finidi first tasted defeat away to Ikorodu City, losing 2-0 to the newly promoted side before suffering a 1-0 home defeat against Bayelsa United last weekend.

Smarting from the euphoria of their 2-1 away win in Katsina last weekend against Katsina United, Ikorodu City, will be looking forward to another victory at home to continue their push up the table.

After losing three points at home in their last game against Kwara United, Nasarawa United will have their hands full when they play away against another team, Akwa United, currently struggling at the 19th position on the table.

Other games scheduled for the weekend will see Bayelsa United hosting Katsina United with Niger Tornadoes travelling to El-Kanemi Warriors while champions, Rangers International hosting Insurance, currently bottom of the log.

Embattled Yemi Olanrewaju will be looking forward to getting points away to neighbor, Abia Warriors in another Abia derby with Kwara United, smarting from beating Nasarawa United in Lafia and taking on Plateau United in Ilorin.

The weekend will end with Kano Pillars hosting Heartland of Owerri as the league continues to gather momentum.

Share

Please follow and like us: