NPFL: Remo Stars Emerge Champions, Ikorodu City Defeated

Share

Remo Stars were officially crowned 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions in front of a jubilant home crowd after a dominant 4-1 victory over newly promoted Ikorodu City.

The result capped off a historic season for the Ikenne-based club, while it was a day to forget for Ikorodu City, whose hopes of securing a continental spot in their debut top-flight campaign suffered a significant blow.

Ikorodu City had begun the encounter brightly, taking the lead in the 15th minute through a thunderous strike from Tosin Oyedokun outside the box.

However, the champions responded with class and composure.

Sikiru Alimi leveled the score in the 37th minute, before Ibrahim Shuaib fired Remo Stars ahead just four minutes later, closing the half at 2-1.

The second half resumed with the same attacking intent from the hosts, as Remo extended their lead in the 48th minute.

Olamilekan Adedayo sealed the rout in the 67th minute, delivering a final flourish to an emphatic 4-1 win.

Meanwhile, in Umuahia, Abia Warriors secured the final continental ticket with a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over El-Kanemi Warriors. Muktar Ismail had given the visitors a halftime lead, but Adejoh Ojonugwa equalized in the 54th minute, setting the stage for Emmanuel Ogbuagu’s decisive winner in the 70th.

With the win, Abia Warriors joined Remo Stars and Rivers United in next season’s continental competitions and will aim to finish second when they face Ikorodu City on the final matchday.

Elsewhere, Rivers United’s grip on second place loosened after a 3-1 defeat to Kwara United in Ilorin, while Plateau United edged Lobi Stars 2-1 in a closely fought tie.

In the relegation battle, Sunshine Stars were officially demoted from the NPFL following a 2-1 home defeat to Niger Tornadoes.

Heartland’s top-flight status also hangs in the balance after a narrow 1-0 loss to Bendel Insurance, leaving them needing a win on the final day to stay up.

Nasarawa United ensured their NPFL survival with a thrilling 3-2 home win over Enyimba, while Akwa United boosted their chances of staying afloat by defeating Bayelsa United 2-0.

Rangers International delivered one of the most comprehensive performances of the weekend with a 4-0 demolition of Katsina United, while Kano Pillars proved too strong for Shooting Stars, winning 3-1.

With just one round of matches left in the 2025 NPFL season, the race for second place and the battle for survival promise a thrilling finale.

Share