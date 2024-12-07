NPFL: Remo Stars battle El-Kanemi in Ikenne

Share

After their loss against Niger Tornadoes and in the process dropped down from their position at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League table, Remo Stars will hope to return to winning ways with a home game against El-Kanemi Warriors this weekend.

It has not been a roller coaster season for the coach Daniel Ogunmodede side but playing at home in front of their fans will hopefully bring the best out of the players.

Also in Yenegoa, newly-promoted side, Ikorodu City, will hope to add Bayelsa United to their success story as they continue to push forward in the league.

The ‘Baby of the League’ are yet to taste defeat in their last six games, winning five, with one draw away and this weekend will afford them to maintain their position on the table as they are currently third on the table.

After finding their way back to the top of the table, Rivers United will this weekend line up against one of their biggest opponents in this campaign as they take on the defending champion of the league, Rangers International in another Oriental derby.

Rangers escaped with a point in their last derby against Enyimba and facing Rivers will give them the opportunity of climbing up the table while working hard to defend their title.

Last season, it was Kazeem Ogunleye’s well-struck free kick that settled the encounter on January 24, 2024, and the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu tutored side will be looking to extend its unbeaten run this term that has been stretched to eight matches and bridge the gap at the top of the log.

In other games for this weekend, Nasarawa United will play at home against Lobi Stars with another derby, the SouthWest derby taking place between Sunshine Stars and Shooting Starsb of Ibadan.

Heartland will be the guest of Plateau United in Jos with Kano Pillars also playing at home against Katsina United.

