NPFL: Remo May Emerge Champions Today With Win Over Tornadoes

Share

Late Azeez to be honoured at venues

Nigeria Premier Football League leader, Remo Stars, will on Sunday face one of their most important game of the current campaign when they file out against Niger Tornadoes in one of the Match Day 35 games at the Remo Stadium, Ikenne, with history beckoning.

With Kano Pillars defeating closest rival, Rivers United 2-0 on Friday, Remo Stars will be crowned champions if they defeat Niger Tornadoes in their next match — a potential title-winning fixture on home soil.

With the title almost sorted, the battle for continental slot and survival will see Ikorodu City, currently in third position traveling to Uyo to keep a date with Akwa United, who at the moment fighting for survival as they are in the 18th position on the log.

It is going to be an oriental derby in Enugu as the record winner of the NPFL, Enyimba comes to town to play against the defending champion of the league Rangers while Kwara United will host already relegated Lobi Stars.

Other games for the weekend will see Sunshine Stars playing at home against Katsina United as Abia Warriors host Shooting Stars with Insurance travelling to Jos as guest Plateau United while the last game of the weekend will see Bayelsa United playing at home against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Meanwhile, to honour the late former President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Otunba Tade Azeez, players and officials of NPFL will observe a solemn 60 seconds silence before the start of the remaining fixtures of Matchday 35 fixtures this weekend.

Azeez was reported to have died Friday afternoon following a brief undisclosed illness.

One of the fixtures Matchday 35 between Kano Pillars and Rivers United had been played before the sad news of his death broke on Friday. But, Davidson Owumi, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer said, “We have directed that a minute silence be observed before the start of the remaining fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.”

A former Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LAFA), the late Azeez was a foremost referee, earning a FIFA badge before retiring and later leading the Referee’s Association.

Share