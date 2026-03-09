NPFL: Rangers Send Champions Remo To Bottom With 4-1 Thrashing

The chances of Nigeria Premier Football league defending champions, Remo stars, to escape relegation was dealt a huge blow as they were thrashed 4-1 by rangers in enugu at the weekend, pushing them to the bottom of the league table.

Two quick goals in the fourth and eight minute of the game through Kenneth Igboke and Chidozie Iwundu respectively put the home team ahead but a goal by Franck Kingue in the added time of the first half to give the team a chance, as the first half ended 2-1.

However, Rangers turned the table around with two second half goals to push the holder to the bottom of the table after goals from Wisdom Ebirim (62 mins) and another goal from Igboke (90+4) making it 4-1. Plateau United secured a 3-0 win against Niger Tornadoes with goals from Temitope Vincent (7mins), Isaiah Sunday (38mins) and Nenrot Sila (90+2) securing the win while Warri Wolves also confirmed Enyimba’s battle in the relegation water with a 2-1 win in Ozorro with all th three goals coming in the second half.

Two goals in each half by Emeka Obioma condemned shooting Stars to a 2-0 defeat against Abia Warriors as Nasarawa United struggled to a 1-0 win against Ikorodu City with the only goals of the game coming through Bright Amadi in the 83rd minute of the game.

Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, was the goal scorer in Kano Pillars’ 1-0 defeat of rival, Barau fC with the only goal of the game coming in the 57th minute.