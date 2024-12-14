NPFL Queries Akwa United After Threat To Broadcast Partners

Share

Akwa United FC of Uyo has been reprimanded by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for threatening the crew of Propel Sports Africa (PSA) the Over the Top (OTT) broadcast streaming partners of the league. Similarly, the Welfare Officer of the club, identified only as Mr. Asuquo was invited to face a disciplinary pan- el over threats he was seen on a video footage issuing to the broadcast crew.

In a letter titled, “warning on unprofessional conduct of club officials”, the NPFL expressed concern that such actions may have grave consequences on contractual obligations to partners. “It has come to our attention that in the course of your Match Day 16 fixture, Akwa United vs. Bendel Insuance, played on Monday, 10 December 2024, your Welfare Officer, Mr. Asuquo, harassed and intimidated the technical staff of Propel Sports Africa, the OTT Broadcast partners of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL). “Acts of this nature expose the league to significant legal risks, reputation damage, and financial costs”, stated the letter signed by Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer.

It went on to remark that such behavior falls far short of the expected standards of professionalism and contravenes the principles underpinning the league’s operations. The club was warned that a repeat occurrence of such or similar conduct will attract severe sanctions against both your club and the errant official.

