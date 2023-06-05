NPFL Playoff: Lobi, Enyimba target first win

The Day 2 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) end of the season playoff will see Lobi Stars and Enyimba facing each other for their first win of the campaign after drawing their opening game on the first day. The Matchday One game between Lobi Stars and Insurance ended goalless while Remo Stars came back twice to forced Enyimba to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

During the regular season, while Lobi finished second in Group B, Enyimba secured the last slot in Group A behind Insurance and Remo stars. In the second game of the day, Rivers United, who secured the only victory of the opening day with a 1-0 defeat of Sunshine Stars, will be looking forward to making it two out of two when they play against Remo Stars who on their part will be targeting their first three points. The final game of the day will be between unbeaten Insurance and bottom of the table Sunshine Stars with the Benin Arsenal looking for- ward to extend their unbeaten run from the regular season. All the matches will be played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos with the first game starting by 2pm.

The overall winner of the Six-team league will be declare the champion of the league season while the sec- ond and third placed team representing the country in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.