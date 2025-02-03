NPFL: Plateau End Shooting Winning Streak In Jos

Share

Shooting Stars’ quest of getting their fourth away win of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League and seventh win on a bounce was thwarted by Plateau United in Jos on Sunday evening, with the home team coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw in the explosive game.

Shooting had won their last six games with three of those coming away from home and they already looking at maintaining the streak after taking the lead through Kabir Tijani in the second half, but a quick response through Albert Hilary for Plateau United secured the point for the home side.

It also ended goalless in the Kano Pillars and Bayelsa United game with Bayelsa picking up a point in Kano while Kennedy Boboye’s return to Uyo continued to be a nightmare with Abia Warriors beating Akwa United 2-0.

Nasarawa United also defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0 as they continue to swim away from the murky relegation water while two second-half goals secured a 2-0 home win for Heartland against Rivers United.

On Saturday, Remo Stars maintained their grip on the top of the league with a 2-1 away defeat of Sunshine Stars and are now eight points clear of Shooting Stars in second position.

Share

Please follow and like us: