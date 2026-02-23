New Telegraph

February 23, 2026
NPFL: Ogunbote’s Plateau Utd Thrash Shooting In Jos

It was a great statement from coach Gbenga Ogunbote, who led Plateau United after thrashing his old club, Shooting Stars 4-1 in one of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) games played at the weekend.

Shooting took the lead and was looking like the team coached by Ogunbote just last season, was going to take the day but Plateau returned with vigour, scoring four goals to claim the three points.

In Owerri, despite losing a penalty, Kun Khalifat’s faint hope of escaping relegation was re-energised after defeating Niger Tornadoes 2-0 while Abia Warriors beat Kwara United 1-0.

It ended goalless between Katsina United and Rangers with Ikorodu City forcing Bayelsa United to a 1-1 draw, coming from a goal down at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena to secure a point in the game, taking them to the top of the league table.

