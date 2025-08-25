NPFL: New Boys Wolves, Wikki, Barau FC Mean Business On Opening Day Of Season

Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists won on their return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), while fellow promoted teams Barau FC and Kun Khalifat also got results on the opening day of the new season.

Warri Wolves stunned hosts Katsina United 1-0 courtesy of a late winner by Igbunnu Evwiehurhoma, while Wikki edged past Plateau United by the same scoreline. Barau held visiting Enyimba to a goalless draw in Kano and Kun Khalifat held home team Enugu Rangers to a scoreless draw.

In other matches played yesterday, El Kanemi Warriors stopped Bendel Insurance 2-0, Abia Warriors pipped Kano Pillars 1-0 and Kwara United drew 0-0 at home with Ikorodu City. Another big result was Shooting Stars beaten at home 1-0 by Bayelsa United. Kehinde Malik Lawal scored after half an hour for the visitors. In the opening game of the new season on Friday, defending champions Remo Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Rivers United, who finished as runners-up last season.