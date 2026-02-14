NPFL Must Review Its Framework NOW!

Only last week, I wrote about Kun Khalifat FC’s dramatic withdrawal and return to the league within 24 hours. Meetings were later held and their sins were forgiven with severe warnings to teams to follow fixtures strictly. And so there seems to be no end to drama in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

This time, it is a sad tale from Bauchi. Wikki Tourists FC and Katsina United FC played out a dramatic 3–3 draw in their Match Day 25 encounter, which was marred by crowd disturbances and the match was subsequently abandoned a few minutes to the end of the game.

According to reports, the match was disrupted after Katsina United’s equalising goal amid allegations that the centre referee was attacked, forcing the reserve referee to assume control of the game.

The incident led to a prolonged stoppage and eventual abandonment of the fixture after 90 minutes plus 22 minutes.

Also, the Chairman of Katsina United FC, Surajo Malumfashi, sustained injuries following an attack by Wikki Tourists supporters. Pictures and videos posted on social media showed him with a head injury and with visible blood stains on his shaved scalp. It was indeed a sad tale and this gave NPFL a negative image.

It is an irony that the same league some people are working hard to boost its image is being rubbished by some unruly individuals.

Eventually, the abandoned match was played the next day (Monday) at 8am and it ended 4-4. Shortly after the match, Wikki Tourist coach, Abdu Maikaba, shockingly announced his resignation.

Following the result, Wikki Tourists occupy 16th position on the NPFL standings with 28 points from 24 matches, while Katsina United are in 10th place with 33 points from the same number of games.

As expected, the hammer of the NPFL board, led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, fell on Wikki Tourist for the various incidents recorded in Bauchi. The body noted that Wikki Tourists breached Rules B13.52, B13.8, C1.1 and C9 of the Framework of the NPFL.

According to a statement released by the Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, the body frowned at the inability of the home team to “provide adequate and effective security in the match, which resulted in unauthorized persons gaining access to the restricted areas.”

The NPFL was also irked because the home supporters threw dangerous objects namely stones into the field of play, at the away team players and match officials. Again, the chairman of Katsina United, Malumfashi, and the referee were attacked leading to injury sustained and loss of items including referees’ whistle.

Various fines were imposed which in total was not up to N10m while the team was banished to Jos indefinitely for its home games. The fines imposed were expected to be paid within seven working days after the punishment was made public on February 11.

It is so sad and absurd that at this time, hooliganism still reigns at our league venues. The various clubs chairmen should be compelled to always bring out the unruly fans because in most cases, they know these troublesome people.

Much as I am aware that all the sanctions were from the rule books, it is time to review it and ensure that tougher measures are in the framework. It is only tough measures that can curb incessant sad occurrences in our stadia.

Here is a brand some people are working hard to sell to the world, but sadly, some others are bringing it into disrepute.

With incidents like these, the corporate world will be reluctant to help boost the league and take it to another level.

The entire fine is less than N10m and that is too small in my view and there should be points deduction for any act of hooliganism at our respective stadia.

There should be measures that will scare the club owners and administrators such that they will be the ones to beg their fans not to put the team in hot waters.

We also have to take a second look at the league fixtures and the cost on the teams with the Kun Khalifat situation as a reference.

I am never an advocate of a regional league, but if that is the solution to help the teams, the NPFL can try it. In the end, the best two or three from each zone will meet in a Top Six clash to determine the champions and continental representatives.

I am not talking about an abridged league, but a complete season to save these clubs crying for money all the time.

The alternative is to stick with the current system and ensure that even if it is only 12 teams that are ready, we go on rather than having 20 clubs with about 10 complaining of funds.

There is a need to evaluate many aspects of the framework from the soft disciplinary measures to the overall organisation of the league.