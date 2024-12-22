NPFL: Musa returns, scores in 2-1 defeat of Tornadoes

Share

After overcoming the injury that made him miss the last two games, Super Eagles’ skipper, Ahmed Musa, returned to action, scoring Kano Pillars winning goal in the 2-1 defeat of Niger Tornadoes in their Nigeria Premier Football League game against Niger Tornadoes.

Musa missed the game against Katsina United and Shooting Stars.

The forward however returned to training on Friday and was returned to the lineup, leading the line against Tornadoes at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Musa however increased his goals tally as he is currently the Sai Masu Gida’s top scorer this season with six goals.

Also on Sunday, after a feisty Southwest derby against Remo Stars, Ikorodu City will be up against Abia Warriors this weekend in Umuahia as they look forward to recording their second away win of the season.

In Ikenne, it will be a battle to return to the top of the table for Remo Stars, as they welcome Bayelsa United this weekend while in Enugu, defending champions of the league, Rangers will be hosting Shooting Stars.

Other matches for the weekend will see table leader Rivers United away to Nasarawa United in Lafia as Kwara United take on Katsina United in Ilorin.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"