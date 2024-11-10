NPFL: Musa Relishes Kano Pillars’ Big Win Over Bendel Insurance

Share

Kano Pillars captain, Ahmed Musa, has celebrated the team’s 1-0 away win against Bendel Insurance.

Veteran midfielder, Rabiu Ali converted from the spot deep into stoppage time to hand the visitors maximum points in the game.

It was Sai Masu Gida’s second away win of the campaign.

Announcing the new win, Musa took to social media to celebrate the victory.

“Big Win Today! We grabbed those much-needed 3 points, and every player left it all on the field! Proud of this team’s grit and sportsmanship,” the forward wrote on X.

“A huge THANK YOU to our incredible fans! Your energy and support made all the difference.

“We felt the love with every cheer and chant. THANKS TO MY EDO PEOPLE FOR THE LOVE SAI MASU GIDA .”

Kano Pillars moved to fourth position on the table following the win.

Usman Abdallah’s side will host Heartland in their next league game.

