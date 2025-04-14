NPFL: Mourning Rangers Suffer Fifth Home Loss

Share

Heartland yesterday rubbed salt into the injury of Rangers International, in an Oriental derby game played at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, as they handed the defending champion of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) their fifth home loss of the season.

Still mourning their former captain, Christian Chukwu, who died on Saturday, April 12, there were talks of the team getting a win in honour of the former Super Eagles coach, but Heartland failed to read the script as goals apiece from Suraj Lawal and Isaac Nassy secured the 2-0 win for the visitors.

After their 6-0 spanking at the hands of newly promoted Ikorodu City during the week, Katsina United showed some guts in their second away game in three days, forcing league leaders, Remo Stars, to a goalless draw in Ikenne.

Akwa United didn’t do their chances of survival any good as they played out a 1-1 draw at home against El-Kanemi Warriors, with Abia Warriors, currently in third position, reducing the gap between them and the top two after beating secondplace Rivers United 2-0.

Nasarawa United beat Plateau United 3-2 as Sunshine Stars emerged winners against Enyimba, beating the visitors 2-1.

