NPFL: Mourning Rangers Set To Get Back To Winning Ways

While mourning the death of the former player and chairman of the club, Christian Chukwu, who died on Saturday, April 12, 2025, Nigeria Premier Football League defending champion, Rangers International will this weekend hope to return to winning ways when they face Heartland in an Oriental derby.

The highly anticipated encounter will witness a fierce battle between the Oriental Rivals and promises to be a thrilling affair with both teams having different objectives as the season approaches its climax.

Playing at their home ground in Enugu, where they typically enjoy strong support from their passionate fans, will be a significant advantage for the “Flying Antelopes’ that recently defeated Heartland in a tense President Federation Cup Round of 32 clash, winning 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. This recent victory could provide a psychological edge heading into this league encounter.

Meanwhile, still smarting from achieving the biggest victory in the NPFL this season, after demolishing Katsina United 6-0 during the week, Lagos-based Ikorodu City will be looking forward to continuing their rollercoaster debut in the elite division when they host Niger Tornadoes this Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Other games on Sunday will see Sunshine Stars taking on Enyimba in Ijebu Ode, their latest adopted home while leader, Remo Stars, will be looking up to compounding Katsina United woes in Ikenne as Nasarawa United’s quest for survival continued with a home game against Plateau United.

Also on Sunday, Abia Warriors will be home against Rivers United, with Lobi Stars taking on Kano Pillars away from home as Akwa United surge up the table and continue at home against El-Kanemi Warriors while the last game for the weekend see Kwara United playing at home against Insurance.

