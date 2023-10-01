NPFL: Mirzo’s Hattrick Secures Comeback Win For Bayelsa UTD

Bayelsa United had to come back three times to secure a 5-3 win against Akwa United in one of the opening games of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League with Robert Mirzo scoring the first hattrick of the new season.

Hadi Mohammed put the Promise Keepers ahead in the 20th minute before Jerry Alex equalized for the host. Oguntayo Seyi restored Akwa’s lead in the 38th minute and Robert Mirzo levelled up on the stroke of halftime. The away side would soon get back in front in the 75th minute and Mirzo was on hand to equalise five minutes later.

Mirzo completed his hattrick in the 87th minute and the host scored the 5th goal in the 95th minute to move to the top of the table. In Ibadan, Shooting Stars had to hold their nerves to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win against Plateau United in the official opening game of the season.

The Oluyole Warriors already cruising to victory after taking a 2-0 lead with before the away side halved the deficit with 13 minutes to go, they however held on to secure the maximum points with 2-1 win. Former champions Rangers International also secured a 2-1 win against Doma United.

Rangers raced to a two-goal lead through Kalu Nweke and Onyeamachi just before halftime while Doma United got their only goal in the 75th minute. John Peter netted the only goal of the game as Abia Warriors defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 at the Umuahia Township stadium.

Katsina United defeated Kwara United 1-0 with Lukman Bello scoring the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute. Newly promoted Heartland FC rallied back from a 2-goal down to hold Lobi Stars to a 2-2 draw. Waheed Adebayo gave Lobi Stars the lead in the 15th minute before Odinaka Francis made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.