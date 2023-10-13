NPFL: Lobi Stars Visit Katsina United In Day-3 Clash

All is now set in the match between Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi and Katsina United in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match day 3 slated to hold at Muhammed Dikko Stadium, Katsina State.

Already, players of Benue’s darling team have arrived in Katsina State and are poised for the encounter.

Head Coach of the Makurdi-based side, Eugene Agagbe and his lads have shifted their attention to matchday 3 in far away NorthWest Nigeria, following a home victory over visiting Sunshine Stars on matchday 2 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The touchline remains a place of communication between the coach and his players on the pitch during proceedings and coach Agagbe is expected to take advantage of the opportunity to guide his lads diligently as they file out.

The Makurdi-based side has secured 4 points from two games which has further brought confidence and focus into the team.

The last time both teams met in the NPFL matches was in the 2021/2022 season which eventually ended the Changi boy’s dream in the elite league. The Stars won 1 at home and drew away from home 0-0, securing 4 points in head-to-head.

Players to watch out at Lobi Stars; Adebayo Waheed, the youngster who got himself on the scoresheet on the opening day of the NPFL, has shown his high level of acclimatization after shifting his services to the Pride of Benue. His pace on the wide flanks gives his opponents torrid times.

Samuel Tiza, the former Lobi Stars youngster is already familiar with the terrain and has taken advantage to settle down quickly for the job. He scored a brace against visiting Sunshine on Matchday 2 and will be available to play against United.

Moses Tsehuan, Sunday Chinedu, John Lazarus and Monday Akile remain good at the back to ensure there is maximum solidity.

On the newly promoted side Katsina United, Coach Tony Bolus and his men will be conscious of how they will approach the tie, especially knowing the results the visitors have recorded since the kickstart of the NPFL new season.

The gaffer will rely on former Abia Warriors man Lukman Bello, Ezeh Chidera and former Sunshine Stars forward Samson Olasupo to help the lads on the pitch while he guides them from the sideline.

There is no doubt that the tie will be a cracker to entertain soccer fans who will be coming to catch a glimpse tomorrow.