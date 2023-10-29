Npfl: Lobi Stars Engage Rivers Utd In Matchday 5

Lobi Stars of Makurdi will today (Sunday) engage their counterpart, Rivers United on Matchday 5 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Portharcourt in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The match which shall be an epic centre of entertainment for soccer fans, came after the ‘Yes Father Boys’ earned three points over visiting Abia Warriors on Matchday 4 in Lafia, Nasarawa State. Rivers United is the only surviving Nigerian club side playing continental football.

The previous clashes between these two NPFL giants had good memories that lived on in head-to- head meetings last season, despite both teams earning three points at home, both shared a point each at the NPFL Super Six in Lagos, after an entertaining tie ended in a stalemate.

Head Coach of the Makurdi side, Eugene Agagbe, and his boys will approach tomorrow’s tie with caution. His boys must work hard to close the loopholes that may be advantageous for the Pride of Rivers to capitalize to cause harm.

Early team news on the side of the Makurdi Boys, shows there are no injury worries as the squad is healthy. Francis Odinaka who limped off the pitch before half- time in Lafia on Matchday 4 has joined the rest of the squad for the Port Harcourt trip.

Danbani Alao and Amodu Li- man scored their first League goals for Lobi Stars during Abia Warriors’ visit, the duo are available for selection.