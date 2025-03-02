NPFL: Liman on rampage as Sunshine thrash Kwara United 4-2

Share

•Six games on Sunday across various centres

Ahmadu Liman was on a rampage for Sunshine Stars in their 4-2 defeat of Kwara United in the Nigeria Premier Football League game played at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne yesterday, scoring three of the four goals for his side.

Liman became the second player to score a hat trick in the season to ease the relegation pressure on his side.

Sunshine Stars prevailed over their visitors from Kwara to return to winning ways at their adopted ground – the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne. The midseason recruit’s treble and an own-goal from Kwara United’s Olaniyi Saheed after goals from Issa Gata and Wasiu Alalade led the Akure side to their first win in three league games.

Star midfielder Seth Mayi and striker Stephen Chukwude were named in Sunshine Stars’ starting XI for this crucial game. On the other hand, the away side had some starters missing or on the bench.

Just 11 minutes in, the home side got their noses in front as Liman slammed home a volley after the ball fell kindly to him in the area. Minutes later, Kwara United scored twice through Issa Gata and Wasiu Alalade to turn the game on its head.

However, the home side intensified their efforts after the half-hour mark, and they duly got their reward. Waheed Adebayo’s cross across the face of the goal was turned in by Olaniyi Saheed for the equalizer before Seth Mayi set up Liman to put Sunshine Stars back in the lead on the stroke of halftime.

After the break, the hosts continued from where they stopped as Liman completed his hat-trick with a brilliant finish inside the area in the 47th minute. The game was decided after that moment, as both teams failed to add to the scoreline.

Momentarily, Sunshine Stars moved out of the bottom four to 16th on the log with 31 points, while Kwara United remain 11th with 36 points.

Meanwhile, there will be six matches taking place on Sunday with one of them, Ikorodu City taking on Heartland at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

