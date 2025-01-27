NPFL: Leader Remo Send Akwa United Deeper Into Relegation

Share

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) leader, Remo Stars, yesterday in Uyo, came from behind to hand Kennedy Boboye a home defeat in his second coming to Akwa United.

Languishing in the murky water of relegation, Akwa United decided to re-appoint Boboye, who won the title with the team in 2021 and was expected to tinker them away from relegation and his first game started on a good note after Uche Sabastine gave them the lead as early as the 6th minute.

The Sky Blue however staged a comeback to grab a huge win at the Nest of Champions, with goals from Samuel Anakwe and Olamilekan Adebayo in the 73rd and 84th minutes turning the tide in their favour.

With the win, Remo Stars continue their quest for their first title win in history after finishing second in the last two seasons.

In Jos, Plateau United defeated Rivers United 2-1 with Heartland also defeating Lobi Stars 1-0 in the battle of two ex-internationals, Emmanuel Amuneke and Daniel Amokachi.

