NPFL: Kun Khalifat Down Shooting In Owerri As Remo Lose Again

After their drama of withdrawing from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and later returning just 24 hours later, Kun Khalifat yesterday, in one of the MatchDay 25 games, secured a 2-0 win against Shooting Stars of Ibadan as they continue their battle away from relegation.

One goal apiece in each half secured the win with the Oluyole Warriors’ fight for a continental ticket suffering a huge blow. It was another disappointing result for Abia Warriors in their Oriental Derby against Rangers of Enugu with the game ending goalless while Lagos-based team, Ikorodu City, secured a 2-0 win against Niger Tornadoes.

El-Kanemi Warriors fought hard for a point in their away game played in Osoro against Warri Wolves with the game in Lafia between Nasarawa United and Bayelsa United ending in a one-all draw.

Meanwhile, the defending champions of the league, Remo Stars, suffered another loss away to Kano Pillars with the 1-0 result helping the Sai Masu Gida’s battle for survival. Plateau United also fought hard for a 1-0 win at home against Kwara United in Jos.