NPFL: Katsina Secure Away Win As Bayelsa Stay Top

Katsina United, yesterday, secured the three points away to Plateau United, defeating their hosts 2-1 in Jos. Sadiq Abubakar gave Katsina United the lead in the 13th minute of the game with U. Collins making it 2-0 in the 60th minute before Plateau United pulled one back in the dying minute of the second half.

Rivers United secured their first maximum points of the season as Ubong Friday’s early goal gave them a 1-0 win over Kwara United.

There was a win for Enyimba also, defeating Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in Aba while it ended 1-1 between Kano Pillars and Wikki Tourists. Bayelsa United made it two wins from two games after defeating newly promoted Barau FC 2-0 in Yenogoa with the two goals coming in the second period of the game.