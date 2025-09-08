NPFL: Ikorodu Maintain Unbeaten Record Against Shooting In Derby

Ikorodu City maintained their stronghold against Shooting Stars of Ibadan after forcing the home team to a 1-1 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan in the first SouthWest derby of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League campaign.

After taking four points off their neighbours last season, it all looked like the home team will secure their first victory of the new season after taking the lead as early as the 15th minute of the encounter but failed to maintain the momentum, allowing the visitors to take the initiative and they were rewarded with the equaliser just a minute to the end of the first 45 minutes with the two teams going to the tunnel one goal a piece at the end of the first half.

The second half started the same way as the first as the visitors continued to ask questions but Shooting Stars’ defence stood still and with some tweaks by the coach, Nurudeen Aweroro, the Oluyole Warriors started pushing for the winning goal but failed to get anything out of the game.