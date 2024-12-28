NPFL: Ikorodu City, Sunshine in another Southwest derby

Share

It is going to be another feisty Southwest derby this weekend as Ikorodu City host Sunshine Stars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The newly promoted side already played two derbies, defeating Shooting Stars 2-1 while securing a 1-1 draw against Remo Stars at the same venue.

This weekend, it will be the turn of Sunshine Stars and a win for the ‘baby of the league’ will push them up the table as they continue to fight for their stay in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Also this weekend, it will be the battle of two ex-internationals as Daniel Amokachi-led Lobi Stars take on Emmanuel Amuneke-led Heartland.

In Yenegoa, Bayelsa United will host Abia Warriors while Shooting Stars will be home against Kwara United.

League leader, Remo Stars will hope to extend their lead at the top with a home victory against Akwa United, who at the moment seeking for points to move away from the relegation zone while Rivers United will hope to get the result and goals to push them back to the top of the table when they play host to Plateau United.

Both Remo Stars and Rivers United are currently on 33 points from 18 games with Remo top with 10 goals different as against Rivers United eight goals.

In other games, El-Kanemi Warriors will be home against Kano Pillars with Niger Tornadoes hosting defending champion, Rangers, while Katsina United play host to Nasarawa United.

