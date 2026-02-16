NPFL: Ikorodu City Stun Enyimba In Aba, Extend Lead At Top

Nine-time winners of the Nigeria Premier Football League, (NPFL) Enyimba’s free fall in the 2025/2026 season continued yesterday with Lagos-based side, Ikorodu City, beating them 1-0 at home in Aba.

A goal in the 29th minute by Joseph Arumala, in the game played in Aba saw Ikorodu City taking all three points while extending their lead at the top to three points albeit with Rivers United having five outstanding games due to their participation on the continent.

Also yesterday, Kano Pillars’ quest for survival in the league saw them pick a valuable point in Ilorin after drawing 1-1 in their game against Kwara United.

In some of the other games played yesterday, Bendel Insurance forced the home team, Bayelsa United to a goalless draw while it ended 1-1 between the defending champion of the league, Remo Stars and Abia Warriors.

Shooting Stars thrashed Warri Wolves 4-1 as they continue to fight for a continental ticket with Rangers making a mincemeat of Wikki Tourists in their home game, winning 2-0 in Enugu.