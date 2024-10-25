NPFL: Ikorodu City seek Enyimba’s scalp in Aba

Share

After starting the season with just one point from six games, losing two back-to-back home games against Rangers and Nasarawa United before another away loss against Plateau United, leading to the resignation of their coach, Bright Ozebagbe, Lagos-based side, Ikorodu City have since turned the table with two wins, one draw and eight goals while conceding only three in those games.

After Monday’s 4-2 defeat of Lobi Stars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the Oga Boys will be looking forward to getting another point on the road against Enyimba at the Aba Township Stadium this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game, one of the coaches of the team, Nurudeen Aweroro, said they are taking each game after another.

“We have confidence in all the players in the team and not those currently playing,” he said.

“It’s one game after the other. Same player cannot finish all the 38 matches. So we can just try and play with our players.”

However, Enyimba on the other hand will hope to return to winning ways and end the runs of Ikorodu City at the same time.

Also, after three games without a win, Daniel Amokachi, will be seeking for a win when they host Bayelsa United this weekend.

According to the former international, he will soon get it right with his boys and hopefully start getting wins in their subsequent games starting with Bayelsa United.

Other games scheduled for this weekend will see Insurance hosting Abia Warriors with Akwa United traveling to Ibadan as guest of Shooting Stars.

Nasarawa United will be playing at home against Kano Pillars same as Rivers United who will be the host to El-Kanemi Warriors.

Plateau United will also face off against Sunshine Stars while Heartland will be up against Remo Stars as champions, Rangers play away against Kwara United with Tornadoes wrapping up the weekend with away game against Katsina United.

