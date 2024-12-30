NPFL: Ikorodu City Return To Winning Ways As Rangers, Abia Warriors Secure Away Wins

Share

Newly promoted Ikorodu City of Lagos yesterday returned to winning ways in the Nigeria Premier Football League by beating Sunshine Stars 2-1 yesterday.

They had earlier failed to win any of their last three games. Since defeating Akwa United 4-1 on MatchdDay 15, the baby of the league had since lost 1-0 against Bayelsa United in Yenegoa, played 1-1 at home with Remo Stars before losing their game away to Abia Warriors 2-0.

The team confronted Sunshine in another Southwest derby and the match was already heading to a draw before a late-minute penalty.

Shola Adelani with a fantastic strike gave the home team the lead in a match played behind closed doors, but Sunshine Stars equalised with a goal through Iwundu Chidozie in the first half of added time.

Both teams failed to get the winner until the sixth minute of the added time when substitute Cole Ayomide was brought down in the box, with the referee awarding the home team a penalty.

The visitors protested the decision for more than seven minutes before returning to the pitch, allowing Rivio Ayemwenre to score from the spot and secure a 2-1 win for the home team.

Meanwhile, defending champion of the league, Rangers defeated Nigeria Tornadoes away from home yesterday joining Abia Warriors who had earlier defeated Bayelsa United 1-0 on Saturday as the two teams with away wins for the weekend.

In other games for the weekend, El-Kanemi Warriors defeated Kano Pillars 1-0 Katsina United defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 and the game between Lobi Stars and Heartland ended goalless.

