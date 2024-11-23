NPFL: Ikorodu City, Heartland maintain unbeaten run

Share

Two promoted teams, Ikorodu City and Heartland continued their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Premier Football League, making it four and five games without a loss respectively.

On Saturday, defending champion of the league, Rangers International, forced Heartland to a goalless draw in Owerri while baby of the league, Ikorodu City, forced away team, Nigeria Tornadoes, to the same result as they remain unbeaten despite starting the season on a bad note.

In some of the other games played on Saturday, El-Kanemi Warriors compounded Akwa United woes with another defeat with the game ending 1-0 in favour of the home team.

Bendel Insurance started the post Monday Odigie era with a 3-1 defeat of Kwara United while it ended 2-2 between Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars with the away team coming back from two goals down to secure the draw.

More games continue tomorrow with Katsina United facing Remo Stars at home, same as Plateau United hosting Nasarawa United in Jos.

Abia Warriors will be the guest of Rivers United with Bayelsa United playing away to Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

