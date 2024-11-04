NPFL: Ikorodu City End Rivers Utd’s Unbeaten Run

Share

…as Amuneke’s Heartland secure first away win

T he Nigeria Premier Football League newcomers, Ikorodu City, on Sunday, ended Rivers United’s unbeaten runs in the 2024/2024 season with a 2-0 defeat of the former champion in one of the MatchDay 10 games played across various centres.

After playing nine games without losing, all league followers looked forward to the game in Lagos against the newly promoted side and the first half of the game proved balanced between the two sides, ending goalless.

However, the home team returned with more vigour as two substitutes turned the game around for the Oga Boys and in the process, ended the runs of the Finidi George-led team. Ayomide Cole and Rivio Ayemwenre came in at the start of the second half and both got the goals that secured the win.

Cole scored his first goal in the 48th minute. Five minutes later, it was the turn of Ayemwenre to get on the score sheet from an assist from another sub, Toyeeb Ajeyigbe, as the home team made it 2-0. Since the departure of erstwhile coach, Bright Ozebagbe, the team have won all their home games, scoring nine goals while conceding just two goals in the three games played.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Amuneke led Heartland FC to their first away win of the season as they defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 with goals in each half from Michael Ogu and Agor Chukwuma.

Share

Please follow and like us: