NPFL: Ikorodu City ambush Remo Stars in South West derby

It will be another litmus test for the Lagos-based Ikorodu City as they face off against Remo Stars in an- other Southwest derby this Sunday in one of the Match Day 17 fixtures of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League campaign.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the newly promoted side who now occupied the fourth position and they are currently five points away from Remo Stars, currently top of the table. The first derby the Baby of the League played since their promotion was the home game against Shooting Stars of Ibadan which ended 2-1 in favour of the Oga Boys.

Shooting Stars will need to be at their best this weekend when they faceoff against Ahmed Musa-led Kano Pillars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan. Since joining the ‘Sai Masu Gida’, the Super Eagles’ captain has been in an impeccable form and will hope to help his team to a win on the road. In other games taking place this week- end, Lobi Stars will be playing at home against Plateau United as El-Kanemi Warriors host Abia Warriors.

Sunshine Stars will be the guest of Niger Tornadoes, same as the defending champion, Rangers, who will be away to Katsina United. Kwara United must be ready for whatever Rivers United will be through at them for Ilorin this weekend as they both face up in Ilorin.

