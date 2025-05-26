NPFL: Heartland, Akwa United Join Lobi, Sunshine In NNL

Share

Despite beating Akwa United 2-1 in the last game of the 2024/2025 Ni – geria Premier Football League season, Heartland were relegated to join Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars in the lower division.

Heartland who got relegated at the end of last season returned to the elite division after taking over the slot of Beyond Limits, who secured promotion from the NNL but failed to maintain the slot as the team already back in the lower rung of the league.

With their destiny no longer in their hands, the home team played the game of their life against another team, Akwa United, hoping to escape relegation, winning the final game of the season 2-1 with the hope of results from other centres work – ing in their favour.

However, a goal in the second half by El-Kanemi Warriors in the second half condemned both Heartland and Akwa United to the second division with the Maiduguribased side defeating already relegated Sunshine Stars 1-0.

