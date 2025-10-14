NPFL Hammer Falls On Pillars, Club Loses Three Points, Three Goals

The hammer of the board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) yesterday fell on Kano Pillars after the club’s fans’ disruption of the game between the Sai Masu Gida and Shooting Stars of Ibadan at the weekend.

After the Oluyole Warriors secured a 1-1 draw against the home team in Kano, the fans of Kano Pillars stormed the pitch, attacking the match officials and the away team, leading to the NPFL handing out a lot of fines to the club.

While announcing the decisions in letters communicated to the clubs and the NFF, Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the league, said that the NPFL will continue to maintain the policy of zero tolerance for any form of violence. “We will invoke the rules wherever and whenever required to keep bad behaviour of fans, players and officials out of the league,” he vowed.

In a summary jurisdiction, less than 24 hours after the incident, the NPFL announced a deduction of three goals and three points from the already accumulated points and goals of the club. The point deduction is for breach of Rule C1.1, addressing assault on away team and match officials.

The stadium will remain shut for their home games for the rest of the season, and Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina will host their home fixtures. A slew of financial sanctions was also imposed on Kano Pillars, a club that commands huge but volatile fan base. For failure to provide adequate security which led to access to restricted area to unauthorised persons in breach of Rule B13.52, the club has been fined N1m.