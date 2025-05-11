NPFL: Guard Of Honour As Ikorodu City Take Continental Battle To Ikenne

Share

•Tornadoes, Akwa Utd, Sunshine battle relegation

Charles Ogundiya

It was a significant day for Remo Stars and Liverpool FC of Lagos on April 27 with both teams achieving a milestone in their career as a football club with Remo winning her first Nigeria Premier Football League title after beating Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne while Liverpool secured their 20th record title in the English Premier League to equal Manchester United record after beating Tottenham Hotspur same day.

On Sunday, it will be a case of two teams giving the champions a guard of honour, with the two sides fighting for different things.

While Arsenal playing away to Liverpool would be fighting for pride and an opportunity to cement their spot in the second position as they are surely going to end the season without a trophy, it will be a different case for Ikorodu City as they have the opportunity of playing on the continent in their first season in the top flight.

Remo Stars have little or nothing to fight for after winning the league title with three games to go, but they will also want to get bragging rights of not losing against their Southwest rival after the first leg in Lagos ended 2-2.

The SkyBlue won all the two other SouthWest derbies, defeating Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars home and away, and despite already winning the title, they will want to maintain their unbeaten run against their rival, while a win or draw for the Oga Boys will put them a step closer to the final continental draw.

After picking a valuable point away from home, Abia Warriors will be looking forward to a win at home against El-Kanemi Warriors, a result that will put them in a better position to finish third on the log.

Tagged the dark horse to secure the final continental slot, record nine-time winner of the league, Enyimba, will hope to get a win against Nasarawa United in Lafia, with the home side not yet out of the relegation zone.

With only Lobi Stars already secured their position in the Nigeria National League ahead of next season after been relegated few weeks ago, it will be a relegation battle between Sunshine Stars and Niger Tornadoes in Ijebu Ode with a loss for either team likely signaling the end of their journey in the NPFL while it is the same case with Akwa United who will be home against Bayelsa United as Heartland, also hovering within the relegation zone taking on Insurance in Benin.

Other matches this weekend will see Plateau United hosting relegated Lobi Stars, while Rangers take on Katsina in Enugu, as Shooting Stars travel to Kano to keep a date with Kano Pillars, with the final game of the weekend taking place between Kwara United and Rivers United.

Share