NPFL: GTI Thumbs Up Rangers Commercialisation Initiative

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited has commended the management of Rangers International FC of Enugu for the commercialization initiative they embarked on prior to the commencement of the 2023/2024 NPFL season.

GTI/TNFF Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, told sports journalists in Lagos that the move is in line with GTI’s intention of seeing to the total privatization of all Nigerian elite clubs and the development of the beautiful game in the country.

“GTI was reliably informed that one of Nigeria’s foremost elite clubs, Rangers International of Enugu recently embarked on the process of commercialization of its activities in a bold bid to remain financially solvent and less dependent on the government for funds,” he said.