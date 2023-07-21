NPFL: GTI Tasks Investors On Elite Club Ownership

Partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League, GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited, has called on individuals, philanthropists and Corporate Nigeria to take ad- vantage of the ongoing revolution that elite club football is undergoing in the country to invest into these professional league clubs.

GTI/TNFF Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, told sport journalists in Lagos that the coming of GTI into the country’s football ecosystem has paved the way for elite club football to thrive. He further revealed that after the successful hosting of 2022/2023 NPFL Championship Play-offs and the just concluded Naija Super 8 pre-season tourney, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan, Lagos, there is assurance that the upcoming NPFL season is going to be keenly contested with massive followership for each of the 20 clubs expected to do battle.

Meanwhile, GTI and major broadcast partner of the league, Propel Sports Africa, has stepped up preparations ahead of the new season as production equipment to be used for the OTT live streaming of matches is expected to arrive in the country very soon. Ekejiuba, revealed that the equipment will come into the country at a record time to enable Propel Sports Africa crew commence training of cameramen, installation and testing of the equipment at various league venues of the 2023/2024 NPFL season.