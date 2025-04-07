NPFL: Four Goalkeepers In Fierce Battle For Golden Glove

Share

As the 2024/25 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season enters its decisive stage, the race for the Golden Gloves award—given to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets—is more competitive than ever. AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes on four standout shot-stoppers who have emerged as front-runners.

Lucky Jimoh (Enugu Rangers)

Leading the charge is Lucky Abdullahi Jimoh, the ever-reliable number one for Enugu Rangers. At 28 years old, Jimoh has brought experience, composure, and leadership to the Rangers’ defence since his transfer from Lobi Stars in July 2024.

In his 25 appearances, Jimoh has kept an impressive 14 clean sheets and conceded only 14 goals—a rare feat that shows how balanced and efficient his performances have been.

Jimoh’s contribution goes beyond just stats. His confidence in handling aerial balls, timely positioning, and calm distribution have made him a pillar of stability for the Rangers.

Notably, he has played the season without receiving a single card, underlining his discipline and smart decision-making.

Having previously played for clubs like Niger Tornadoes and Lobi Stars, Jimoh has gradually built a reputation as one of the safest hands in Nigerian football.

With the Rangers pushing for a top finish, his performances could be the difference in crucial games. If he keeps up this form, the Golden Gloves might just be heading his way.

Lawal Mustapha (Shooting Stars)

From Ibadan, Shooting Stars have their own hero in Mustapha, a 23-year-old goalkeeper who is enjoying a breakout season.

Signed from Sunshine Stars in August 2024, Mustapha has slotted seamlessly into the first team, bringing stability and confidence to the backline. In his 25 appearances, he has matched Jimoh’s record with 14 clean sheets, although he has conceded 19 goals.

What sets Mustapha apart is his ability to handle pressure. With a 33% penalty save rate, he has proven himself to be a dependable shot-stopper during crucial moments.

He’s received just one yellow card, a sign of his poise and control in intense match situations. Though still young, Mustapha is showing the maturity of a seasoned professional.

His calmness, sharp reflexes, and leadership have made him a favorite among Shooting Stars fans. If he continues on this trajectory, he may not only finish with the Golden Gloves but also earn a spot on the national team radar.

Nuru Badmus (Kwara United)

While others may grab headlines, Nuru Badmus of Kwara United has quietly built one of the strongest campaigns for a goalkeeper this season.

After moving from Akwa United in August 2024, Badmus has been a consistent presence in goal, starting in 87% of his team’s matches.

In 27 appearances, he has kept 14 clean sheets and conceded 22 goals across a remarkable 2,430 minutes. Badmus is known for his calm demeanour and sharp instincts.

He may not have saved any penalties this season, but his organization of the defence and timely saves have kept Kwara United competitive. With just one yellow card and no red cards to his name, his discipline and decisionmaking are clear strengths.

sistency pay off. If Kwara United can maintain their defensive shape and add a few more clean sheets, he could end the season with one of the league's most coveted individual prizes.

Osagie Onisodumeya (Rivers United)

The youngest among the contenders, Osagie Onisodumeya of Rivers United, has had an exceptional season. At 23 years old, the former Bayelsa United goalkeeper has emerged as one of the top young talents in the NPFL.

He has featured in 28 matches, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding just 16 goals—the lowest number among the top contenders. Despite his youth, Onisodumeya has shown impressive leadership and technical skills.

His quick reactions, confidence in one-on-one situations, and ability to play out from the back have made him a key part of Rivers United’s tactical setup.

Although he has received three yellow cards, he has avoided red cards and has shown a willingness to take charge when needed.

Standing at 1.82 meters, he might not be the tallest goalkeeper, but his athleticism and command of his area have more than compensated.

As the season winds down, he will be eager to overtake the others in clean sheet count and stake his claim for the Golden Gloves.

