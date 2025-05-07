NPFL: Final Continental Slot Race Heats Up As Ideye Shines For Enyimba

Share

The battle for Nigeria Premier Football League’s final continental ticket is set to go down to the wire, with just two games left in the season.

Abia Warriors maintained third position on the log after securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

Hot on their heels, Ikorodu City boosted their chances with a thrilling 3-2 home win over Bayelsa United in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Enyimba kept their slim hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Kwara United in Aba, thanks to a vintage performance from retired Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye.

Making his first start in weeks, the 2013 AFCON winner rolled back the years, netting both goals in the first half—his opener coming in the 21st minute, followed by a stoppage-time strike before the break.

As it stands, Abia Warriors sit third with 57 points, followed by Ikorodu City (56 points) and Enyimba (55 points), setting up a dramatic finish to the NPFL season.

In Enugu, Nasarawa United kept their survival hopes alive with a 2-1 comeback win over already-relegated Lobi Stars.

Japheth had given Lobi an early lead in the 4th minute, but Nasarawa responded through Shina Kumater (47′) and Anas Yusuf (58′).

Akwa United and Sunshine Stars edged closer to relegation after narrow 1-0 losses to Insurance and Shooting Stars, respectively.

Elsewhere, Heartland FC boosted their survival bid with a 2-0 win over Plateau United, thanks to a brace from Suraj Lawal.

Share