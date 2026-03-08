NPFL Evolving, Needs Boost, Says Agada

Former Rivers United captain, Austin Festus, has said the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is making progress, but needs stakeholders’ support to accelerate growth.

In a recent interview, the current Team coordinator of the Port Harcourt side said the league has undergone significant evolution, but still faces challenges.

Agada highlights improved structure, transparency, and commercial value, but cites incidents like the Kwara UnitedRivers United fracas as setbacks.

Agada, who recalled growing up without his father, who passed away when he was young, applauded the mother who worked hard to provide for their family of six.

Agada’s football career took off with grassroots team Bocas FC, leading to successes with Dolphins and Rivers United, including league titles and a Super Cup win.

Now, Agada advises young players to stay disciplined and plan for life after football. “Many players don’t know there’s life after football,” he said.

Agada’s kindness extends beyond football; he gifted a wheelchair-bound young man at Kwara Stadium, saying, “I believe in giving back to society.” He hopes to establish a foundation to help those in need.