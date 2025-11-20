Enyimba have strongly refuted claims that players’ salaries were cut by 50% due to poor performances, with the Nwankwo Kanu-led club insisting the rumour is entirely untrue.

This comes in response to viral social media posts, following a report from Complete Sports, claiming the Nwankwo Kanu-led club imposed such salary cuts after their 1-0 home defeat to Wikki Tourists in the 2025/2026 NPFL matchday 13 at Enyimba Stadium.

The controversy erupted after Enyimba suffered a second home loss of the season, having previously fallen to Warri Wolves.

In reaction, the club suspended the coaching staff led by Stanley Eguma. According to the rumours, salary cuts were extended to players, with the report suggesting that management issued official pay-cut letters to team captain Pascal Eze for distribution to teammates.

One anonymous player was quoted as claiming, “They’ve placed us on half salary,” and expressed frustration over the fact that the management had not paid any match bonuses since the season began.

However, Enyimba have promptly released a formal statement dispelling these claims.

The club stated: “The attention of Enyimba Football Club has been drawn to a misleading report currently circulating, alleging that the club has slashed the salaries of its players by 50% following the home defeat to Wikki Tourist FC.”

The statement emphasised that “at no time did the management approve, initiate, or implement any salary reduction.” Enyimba affirmed its commitment to professionalism and maintaining positive relations with players and staff.

The club further criticised the source of the false report for failing to verify information with official channels, stressing that all official decisions are communicated exclusively through verified platforms.

Enyimba concluded by reaffirming its focus on returning to winning ways and continuing cooperation with media partners to promote football development in the NPFL.