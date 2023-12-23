NPFL: Elegbeleye Happy With State of Pitches

The Chairman of the Nigeria Football Professional League, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, has expressed joy over the current state of football pitches in the domestic football topflight.

Elegbeleye said there have been very deliberate efforts to raise the stakes on the poor facilities in the NPFL. “We have good pitches around now and the facts are there to show. Look at Akpabio Stadium, Enyimba Stadium, Kwara United home pitch, Rivers United, Jos, Gombe, Ibadan, Katsina and also the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

These were good enough before we started the league. “On the other hand, those of them that are not okay were rejected and that’s why some clubs are playing away from home. We have to be strict with our measures to get it right and boost further development of the game,” he added.