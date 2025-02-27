NPFL: Ekene Rescues Point For Enyimba Against Shooting

Share

A wazie Ekene yesterday rescued a point for nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Enyimba, when they played at home against Shooting Stars of Ibadan in one of the league midweek games.

Ibrahim Sodiq gave the away team the lead in the 16th minute of the game played at the Aba Township Stadium but Ekene came to the rescue of the People’s Elephant when he got the equaliser in the 42nd minute.

All efforts to get the winner by Enyimba proved abortive as the game ended 1-1. Nasarawa United gave their survival hope a big lift after defeating league leaders, Remo Stars, 1-0 in Lafia, reducing their lead at the top to nine points from the previous 10 points before the game.

Heartland also failed to get the maximum three points at home as they were frustrated by El-Kanemi Warriors with the game-ending goalless at the Dan Anyam Stadium, Owerri.

Three first-half goals helped to defend the champions of the league, Rangers, secure a 3-0 win against Sunshine Stars and plunged their opponents deep into relegation water.

