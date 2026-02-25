NPFL Drops To 91st In Global Rankings, 21st In Africa As Egypt Leads

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has dropped to the 91st position in the latest global league rankings released by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The new 2025 rankings show that the NPFL earned 171.75 points, falling 15 places from its 76th position in 2024. The drop means the Nigerian top division is now outside the world’s top 90 leagues.

The IFFHS ranking is based on how clubs perform in continental and international competitions. The lower ranking follows poor and inconsistent performances by Nigerian clubs in recent continental tournaments.

In Africa, Egypt’s top league remained the strongest on the continent for the sixth straight year. Morocco’s Botola Pro also kept its place among the best, while South Africa’s Premiership returned to the top three for the first time in 21 years.

Algeria and Tunisia completed the top five leagues in Africa. Under the Confederation of African Football five-year ranking system, Nigeria is currently 12th with 21 points. This position allows the country to keep two slots in each CAF club competition.