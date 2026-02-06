NPFL: Discordant Tunes As Kun Khalifat Pull Out, Return

There was controversy in the NPFL over the last 48 hours following the brief withdrawal of newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC over what the club described as harsh sanctions imposed by the league body.

Kun Khalifat were sanctioned by the League Management Board for failing to honour their fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors, resulting in a walkover. The club was ordered to forfeit three points and three goals, with a suspended N10m fine should they fail to honour another fixture.

Reacting, the club said it had written twice to the league seeking a postponement but received no response. In a statement dated February 3 and made public on February 4, club owner Michael Amaefula announced their immediate withdrawal from the NPFL, describing the punishment as “outrageous and disproportionate,” and accusing the league of bias and lack of transparency.

However, less than 24 hours later, Kun Khalifat reversed the decision following discussions with the NPFL. In another statement on Thursday, February 5, the club confirmed its return and called on fans to support the team in their next match against Shooting Stars at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, on Sunday, February 8.

Amaefula said the club was pleased with the “constructive dialogue” with the League Management Board and expressed optimism about a more collaborative relationship going forward.