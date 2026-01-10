NPFL Convenes Peace Talks For Remo Stars, Ikorodu City

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has moved to mediate in the growing inter-club feud between Remo Stars and Ikorodu City ahead the resumption of the season on Wednesday, January 14.

The two clubs have been invited to a reconciliation and peace meeting by the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, on Tuesday, January 13 at the headquarters of the league body in Abuja.

In a letter dispatched to the clubs, the NPFL expressed deep discomfort on the acrimony the clubs. “The NPFL is deeply disturbed by the growing acrimony between the two geographically brother clubs and wishes to intervene to engender an atmosphere of peace and sportsmanship”, the letter noted.

It also stated that “while we will continue to uphold the provisions of the NPFL Rules and Framework, we place premium on having cordial relationships among our clubs”.

In the light of the foregoing, the COO requested that the clubs send two top management officers for the peace meeting.

The NPFL is of the view that reconciling the differences between the top managers of the club will engender peace among their supporters. In the invitation letter, it was specified that none of the two officers must be below the rank of Team Manager.