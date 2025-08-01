NPFL Confirms August 22 Kickoff, Reaffirms Ban On Slot Sales

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on the sale of league slots, warning clubs that such practices violate the league’s core regulatory principles.

Speaking during the NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM) and official 2025/2026 fixtures draw held in Abuja, NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, addressed the controversy surrounding Heartland FC’s controversial promotion last season through Beyond Limits’ slot.

Elegbeleye clarified that the NPFL intervened because both Beyond Limits and Remo Stars are owned by the same entity, a direct violation of the league’s rules prohibiting dual club ownership.

He said: “We cannot allow one entity to own two clubs in the NPFL; it’s against the rules.”

Furthermore, he stressed that no money exchanged hands. “The proprietor of Beyond Limits never mentioned money. We engaged with them as stakeholders, explained the situation, and they agreed to step aside without any resistance or financial negotiations,” he added.

Elegbeleye also disclosed that other clubs, including Sporting Lagos and Gombe United, were approached but declined the offer to take up the slot, which eventually went to Heartland FC.

He emphasized that the decision was a one-off based solely on regulatory infractions and not a green light for future slot sales.

“If a similar issue arises involving ownership conflict, we’ll act accordingly. But no club is permitted to sell its slot under normal circumstances,” he stated firmly.

In other developments, the NPFL confirmed the official promotion of Wikki Tourists, Kun Khalifat FC, Warri Wolves, and Barau FC to the top tier for the 2025/2026 season. Meanwhile, Lobi Stars, Akwa United, Heartland FC, and Sunshine Stars have been relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

One of the promoted teams, Kun Khalifat FC, is set to make its NPFL debut against Enugu Rangers on August 22, the official kickoff date of the new season. The club’s President and CEO, Michael Chukwudi Amaefule, expressed optimism and readiness ahead of the club’s historic campaign.

“We are excited to compete at this level. Our preparations have been intense, and we’re confident about taking on the challenge starting with our first match against Rangers.

“This is a proud moment for Imo State,” Amaefule said.