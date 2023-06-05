NPFL Championship Playoff: Weather Affecting My Team, Says Finidi George

Enyimba coach, Finidi George, has said the scorching afternoon sun has been affecting the performance of his team at the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League Championship Playoff, currently taking place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos.

Speaking after his team secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Lobi Stars, the ex-international said after playing the first game on the opening day and also the second day, the afternoon sun is really taking its toll on his players.

While expressing joy in taking the three points, he said he will need to psyche up the players ahead of their next game against Insurance on Wednesday.

“We are happy to get the three points, it’s not an easy game especially playing by 2 pm, same thing on the opening day of the championship, it’s really energy-sapping, I must commend both sides, they did well putting into consideration the weather, at the end of the day we had the three points which I believe we deserve,” he said.

“We would have scored a couple of extra goals, but it didn’t come, we are solid at the back, that’s my happiness, in the first game on Saturday, we scored twice and the opponent came back twice, we were not solid at the back, but today, despite the fact that it was just a goal, we were able to keep it safe at the back.

“We are going to take the game as it comes, we are now with four points, so the next game will be the next target. We are going for it and surely we will go for the three points.”