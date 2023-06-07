NPFL Championship Playoff: Supporters in a contest of songs

It’s been a carnival-like atmosphere from the stands opposite the VIP Box as colourfully attired Supporters of the six Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Championship Play-off clubs try to outdance and outplay each other in musical expressions.

There’s the added flavour of the band of the neutral Nigeria Football Supporters Club in their all-green and white attires blaring trumpets, drums and other acoustic devices that belted supportive songs, largely Christian motivational beats.

A flamboyant Enyimba troupe starts their day by draping a huge banner on the perimeter fence emblazoned with a huge elephant and the inscription “The People’s Elephant”. Behind the massive banner are their band members clad in the Enyimba dominant blue and a touch of white.

Bendel Insurance fans’ side is a splash of yellow tops and members who are on their feet for the duration of the game, chanting, hollering and dancing to inspire the boys on the pitch.

In larger numbers are the Sky Blue-dressed Remo Stars band members who spread across the terraces with trumpets, bells and such other devices that produced deafening beats that almost drown off the opposing club’s band.

It is understandable why they’re in Lagos in huge numbers with Ikenne, base a thirty-five minutes drive to Lagos. Should their club stay in contention on the last day, expect more numbers.

Not to be outdone are the South-south musical notes from another all-blue side, Rivers United who turned up in significant numbers considering the distance from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

In addition to the generic Christian beats that has come to be identified with football supporters bands, the Pride of Rivers group distinguish themselves with far back tunes of Rex Lawson, a late musical icon from that part of the country.

Also in the mix are the Sunshine Stars troupe in their orange and blue colours. Despite their team not establishing a credential to be considered top runners, they guys with the songs and beats seem to seek to motivate them into the tussle.

