NPFL: Champions Remo Whitewash Ikorodu City On Coronation Day

It was a day to forget for Ikorodu City as they received a total whitewash on the day Remo Stars received their crown as the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League champions.

A draw or a win would have drawn the Baby of the League closer to a continental slot on their first season in the top flight, but despite taking the lead, the champions rallied back to hand the visitors a 4-1 smashing.

Tosin Oyedokun, with a pile driver from outside the box, gave Ikorodu City the lead in the 15th minute, but two quick goals from Sikiru Alimi and Ibrahim Shuaib in the 37th and 41st minutes turned the tables around as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of the home team.

Remo continued the same way they ended the first half, increasing their lead in the 48th minute be – fore Olamilekan Adedayo completed the massacre in the 67th minute to end the game 4-1.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors secured the final continental slot behind Remo Stars and Rivers United after a comeback win against El-Kanemi Warriors. Muktar Ismail put the visitors ahead on the stroke of halftime to silence the Umuahia crowd.

