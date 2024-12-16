NPFL: Champion Rangers Extend Unbeaten Run To 10

Share

Defending champion of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Rangers on Sunday extended their unbeaten run to 10 after forcing home team, Katsina United to a goalless draw.

With the result, they are now third on the table as the team continue to push for the defence of their title.

In Maiduguri, it was a total whitewash for Abia Warriors with El-Kanemi Warriors scoring three unreplied goals to go away with the maximum three points with the same scenario also playing out in the game between Niger Tornadoes and Sunshine Stars.

Tornadoes defeated their visitor 4-1 in a fivegoal thriller. In some of the other games played on Sunday, Rivers United came from a goal down to defeat Kwara United 2-1 in Port Harcourt with Bayelsa United piling more pressure on Akwa United with a 2-1 victory.

It ended 1-1 between Heartland and Insurance in Owerri. Earlier on Saturday, Shooting Stars of Ibadan defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 with Lobi Stars getting the maximum points in a 1-0 win against Nasarawa United.

