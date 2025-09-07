NPFL: Brothers At War In Ibadan As S’west Derby Takes Centre Stage

It is going to be a battle of brothers in one of the MatchDay 3 games of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League games scheduled for various centres this weekend in the country as the first SouthWest derby, see Shooting Stars Sports Club and Ikorodu City battle it out at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

It has not been smooth sailing for the two sides after two games, with Shooting losing their first game at home against Bayelsa United before securing a 1-1 draw away to Insurance, while Ikorodu City earned two points from a barren draw in the league opener trip to Ilorin against Kwara United and the first home match against El-Kanemi Warriors.

What makes the game more interesting is the fact that the Oluyole Warriors are currently being led by two of the key members of the Ikorodu City team that led the privately-owned team to the fourth position and Federation Cup semis last season, Coach Nurudeen Aweroro and Tobi Adepoju, who is now Shooting’s Sporting Director.

Shooting Stars’ Last SouthWest Derby against the Oga Boy of Ikorodu City ended in an unsporting outing as the result was the board of the Nigeria Premier Football League imposing a fine of N5 million on Shooting Stars Sports Club over fans’ attack on the Ikorodu City entourage at the Lekan Salami stadium.

The two teams are already calling for peace while urging their fans to take the result from the game in a sportsmanly manner.

Other games scheduled for the weekend will see another derby in the North with Katsina United playing at home against Kano Pillars.

Newly promoted Warri Wolves will hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the season in a tricky tie against champions, Remo Stars, same as Bayelsa United, who already won their first two games with another away game against Niger Tornadoes.